When Akshay Kumar graced the cover of India's first gay magazine

In his big and successful career as a movie star, Akshay Kumar has assumed several different identities. He has been an action hero, a savior, a hilarious comic, and a heartthrob. In the 1990s, however, he attempted to reach out to his gay followers by appearing on the cover of Bombay Dost, the country’s first registered gay magazine.

According to a 1995 interview with Bombay Dost, Akshay discussed his heterosexuality while also recalling his experience in Thailand. He said that during his impressionable years, he was raised in Thailand. He teased “I've seen it all, and I'm not going to tell you whether I've done it all.” According to reports, the interview was captioned 'Akshay on Gays' and featured an image of the actor drowned in water and wearing a nose ring.

Bombay Dost debuted in 1990, and Akshay’s interview took place a year after he appeared in the film ‘Mera Khiladi Tu Anadi’. A photo of Akshay’s cover for Bombay Dost was recently published on Reddit, generating controversy in the comments section among fans. “He looked great with the nose ring. I think this is one of my favourite photoshoots”, one social media user said. “He has never been shy about calling himself gay. He is the first superstar to play a gay man without caricature (Dishoom 2016) and a transgender (Laxmi)”, said another.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar had a busy schedule in 2022, appearing in five films. Four of them were released in theatres to mixed reviews, while the one streaming on OTT release garnered negative feedback. This year, the actor appeared in another box office failure, ‘Selfiee’.

