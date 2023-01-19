Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
What SS Rajamouli said after meeting Priyanka Chopra at RRR's LA screening? Find out

Priyanka Chopra shared photos as she joined SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for RRR's screening in Los Angeles. Here's what the filmmaker said after meeting the global superstar.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2023 7:22 IST
Priyanka Chopra meets RRR's SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra meets RRR's SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani

RRR is making its mark at the international film awards. The film has already won a Gloden Globe and two Critics Choice Awards and is now eyeing Oscars. At present, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani are in Los Angeles where the two met global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress joined the two at RRR's screening in LA and photos of the terrific trio are making a buzz on the Internet. 

Turning to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared photos from the event along with a congratulatory note. Treating fans with a glimpse of her meeting with the RRR team, the actress wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations." She tagged Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj in her post. 

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra posts for SS Rajamouli and RRR team

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPriyanka Chopra posts for SS Rajamouli and RRR team

Re-sharing Priyanka's post, Rajamouli lauded her for the support and called her a superwoman, "You are a global superwoman! Touched by your heart-warming words and intro. Thank you Priyanka for hosting our show and your kind wishes." 

India Tv - Rajamouli praising Priyanka Chopraa

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRajamouli praising Priyanka Chopra
For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze. 

Coming back to Priyanka, she will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported. While 'Citadel' is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.

