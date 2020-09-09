Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT TEAM/INSTAGRAM What’s wrong is wrong: Bollywood celebs react to Kangana Ranaut's office being demolished

On Wednesday, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. The actress also took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, and react to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition. Now, several Bollywood celebrities are taking to Twitter to oppose the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office. Here's how Bollywood celebrities are speaking against BMC's "revenge demolition".

Renuka Shahane wrote, ""Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

"I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks," Dia Mirza tweeted.

Actress Sonal Chuahan said, "Breaking somebody’s dream, is NOT what I will ever support. I do not support @KanganaTeam ‘s office being demolished. What’s wrong is wrong!!".

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared photos from the venue and tweeted, "This is the NAUGHTIEST Govt in the history of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s, Babasheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb’s great Maharashtra."

Kangana has consistently been criticising Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post.

