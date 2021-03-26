Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Watch: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet's pre Holi fun with Tony Kakkar and family

The festival of colors Holi is just around the corner. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh have already plunged into the festive vibe as they celebrated a pre Holi bash with their family and friends.

Neha on Friday took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her pre-Holi celebrations. She shared a video in which both Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen having fun in the pool with their dear ones. They danced to the tunes of Tony Kakkar's latest track Tera suit. She captioned the video, "Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre #Holi fun with Family at homeeee."

Rohanpreet also shared the video of Holi celebration. He wrote, "Tere sath main Rani @nehakakkar Holi Khelungaaa!! Loveeee #TeraSuit @tonykakkar Bhaiii!!"

This is Neha and Rohanpreet's first Holi together after marriage. The couple took some time off from their busy schedule and are celebrating the festival with their family.

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24, 2020. Their wedding was solemnised as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurudwara. The wedding was an elaborate affair with multiple functions. She had also come up with her album titled "Nehu Da Vyah", which also featured Rohanpreet.

Watch the song here:

On the professional front, Neha recently released her new music video, 'Marjaneya' starring Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. The video became a massive hit and garnered a lot of praise. Neha is also judging the singing reality show India Idol. Recently, during an episode veteran actress Neetu Kapoor gave her Shaadi ka shagun. Neha got really emotional with Netu Kapoor's sweet gesture.

A deeply-touched Neha responded by thanking Neetu and touched her feet. "I am just speechless, receiving a blessing from such a renowned actress is the best thing that has ever happened to me in this entire journey. I will keep it with me my entire life," Neha said.