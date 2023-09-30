WATCH: Anupam Kher visits Ayodhya for FIRST time, offers prayers at iconic Hanuman Garhi temple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher visits Ayodhya

Versatile actor Anupam Kher is currently on a religious visit to Ayodhya. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of himself informing that he is visiting the holy city for the first time and will be visiting the iconic Hanuman Garhi temple. He not only visited the temple but in his next post he unveiled that he will be releasing a series of videos on 21 popular Lord Hanuman temples across India.

In his latest post, Anupam Kher informed that he prayed Prayed at the Hanuman Gadhi temple at Ayodhya for his fans and their families. ''Jai Shri Ram! It was a divine feeling!'' he wrote.

Earlier this week, the actor also met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow, where he informed that he will be visiting Ayodhya the next day for some auspicious work.

Anupam Kher on professional front

The actor's latest release The Vaccine War is currently running successfully in cinemas. The film is Anupam's third collaboration with filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

He will next feature in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, portraying the role of Jayaprakash Narayan. The film will also feature Kangana as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Shreyas Talpade as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi and late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

