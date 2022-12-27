Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE "Hustle Inspires Hustle": Alex Quin

A successful columnist, film executive producer, songwriter, and producer of his four lo-fi/hip-hop singles, Alex Quin has been impressing fans with his popular podcast 'Hustle Inspires Hustle' lately. He is the Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of UADV MARKETING and has also showcased his skills in many other fields such as being a writer for Forbes, Entrepreneur, Grit Daily News, Contrast Magazine, and One37PM.

Other than a digital marketing expert and global keynote speaker, he is also the member of the Forbes Agency Council with ties to the entertainment, fashion, service and e-commerce industries. Alex and his team specialize in growing multi million-dollar brands through strategic partnerships, content distribution,and performance marketing. Alex Quin enjoys talking to authors, CEO’s, Founders, and community and industry thought leaders. His podcasts have esoecially attracted the viewers that they are consistently educational and entertaining, and include valuable takeaways for all listeners.

In 'Hustle Inspires Hustle', Alex focuses on mentoring entrepreneurs by sharing real-world knowledge from certified experts through easy-to-learn resources. Alex's favorite part of the journey has been sharing one-on-ones with some of the brightest minds in their respective industries and learning from everyone from billionaires to CEOs. He claims that it has been hugely rewarding.

Meanwhile. in Fall 2021, Alex was the host of The WomenUp Project, a red-carpet event in Miami organized by RichMusic to educate, designed to empower, and to support and educate on the value of equal opportunities for women in the music industry. Alex has interviewed many emerging and established Latin artists on two online magazines which he’s is the owner of, including Luis Fonsi, Zion y Lennox, Natti Natasha, Dalex, Liram Sustiel, Jay Wheeler, Rike Music, and others

Latest Entertainment News