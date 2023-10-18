Vivek Agnihotri CROPS Karan Johar from National Film Award winners photo amidst feud reports | See

Follow us on Image Source : X/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from the photo

Director Vivek Agnihotri caused a stir on social media after he cropped Karan Johar from a group picture from 69th National Film Awards ceremony. This move seems to be driven by Agnihotri's public expression of disapproval of Karan Johar's film style. At the prestigious ceremony held recently in Delhi, Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' received Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration while KJo was there to accept the Special Jury Award for 'Shershaah,' a film he had produced.

Agnihotri has openly expressed his views about Johar's films, describing them as 'superficial' and suggesting that they lack a significant societal purpose. Subsequently, Agnihotri shared a photo on social media featuring the winners of the 69th National Film Awards alongside the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The image included Agnihotri, his wife-actress Pallavi Joshi, as well as other prominent figures from the film industry like Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Waheeda Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal. Take a look:

Vivek Agnihotri-Karan Johar's feud

Vivek Agnihotri has been vocal about his disagreement with Karan Johar's approach to filmmaking, and in August of this year, he accused both KJo and Shah Rukh Khan of "damaging India's cultural fabric." In an interview with DNA, Agnihotri expressed, "After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories."

69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday, October 17, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the event and presenting the esteemed awards to the winners. Notable highlights of the ceremony include Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon receiving Best Actress awards, and Allu Arjun being honoured with the Best Actor award. Actor R Madhavan's directorial venture, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' secured the top honour while SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' achieved an impressive feat by winning six awards during the ceremony.

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2021. ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman gets EMOTIONAL as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 69th National Film Awards

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's heartwarming gesture for Waheeda Rahman at National Awards wins praise | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News