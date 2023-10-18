Ranbir Kapoor's heartwarming gesture for Waheeda Rahman at National Awards wins praise | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor wins hearts at National Awards

President Droupadi Murmu conferred screen icon Waheeda Rehman ewith the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and honoured other winners of the 69th National Film Awards, including popular actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. However, at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, things went a bit uneasy when Ranbir Kapoor, who was there to cheer wife Alia, had to step in.

ALSO READ: Picture perfect! Waheeda Rahman, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Pallavi Joshi pose at National Awards ceremony

A video has been doing rounds on social media where RK can be seen requesting paps to be careful as Waheeda Rehman was seated in the first row. When the camerapersons were leaning forward, Ranbir stood up said, "Please take care". Later, he apprised Alia about the situation. Watch the viral video below.

HOW NETIZENS REACTED

Social media showered praise on the 'Animal' actor for his chivalrous act. Check out some of the reactions here.

HOW WAHEEDA REHMAN REACTED AFTER RECEVING THE AWARD

Rehman, 85, dedicated the award to her "dear film industry" and its various departments. "I feel very honoured and humbled... But whatever I have achieved today, it is because of my dear film industry. Luckily, I got to work with top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, writers, dialogue writers, music directors and musicians," Rehman said in her acceptance speech.

"I got a lot of support, respect and love from them," she said, also crediting the make-up artists, hair and costume designers. "...Which is why I am sharing this award with all the departments of the film industry... A film is not made by just one person, we need each other," the actor, who received a standing ovation, further said.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor captures the MOMENT Alia Bhatt received National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The jury received 280 feature films in 28 languages as entries. The National Film Awards also announced winners for 24 non-feature film categories with the top prize going to producer-director Shrishti Lkhera for "Ek Tha Gaon".

Latest Entertainment News