WATCH: Waheeda Rehman gets EMOTIONAL as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 69th National Film Awards

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2021 at the 69th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. The prestigious accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The 85-year-old actor, who gave unforgettable films like Gyuide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, and others, got emotional as she received a standing ovation at the ceremony.

In her speech, Rehman said, "Honourable Minister Anurag Thakur ji aur saare jury members ka main bahut- bahut shukriyada karti hoon, unhone mukhe award diya. I feel very honoured and very humble. Aaj jis mukaam pe main khadi hai, ye saara meri pyaari indusry ki vajah se hain. Mujhe luckily bahut ache top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, dialogue writers, music directors aur sangeetkaar, sabka bahut sahara mila, bahut izzat di, bahut pyaar diya."

She added, "Akhiri mein, makeup artists, hair aur costume banane walon ka bhi bahut haath hota hain. Isliye main ye award apne film industry ke saare department ke saath share karna chahti hoon. Unhone mujhe shuru din se izzat di, pyaar diya aur bahut support kiya. Koi bhi ek insaan, ek poori picture nahi bana sakta. Un sabko hum sabki zaroorat hoti hai."

Watch the video here:

In September, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient on Twitter, now X. Thakur wrote, I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema."

Take a look:

