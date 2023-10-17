69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon looks STUNNING in a pastel saree

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She arrived in Delhi with her parents for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. The award will be handed to the winners in Delhi. Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her role in the film Mimi. She looked ethereal in a lovely pastel saree. She completed her look with a bindi, blushed cheeks, traditional earrings, and winged eyeliner. While her mom looked lovely in a red saree and her father opted for a suit. Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a selfie of hers and wrote in the caption, "Big day...(butterfly) in my stomach..#Blessed".

Kriti Sanon shared the National Award for Best Actress with Alia Bhatt who won for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. When the awards were announced, Kriti Sanon took to social media and wrote, "Elated-Overwhelmed-Grateful. Still sinking it in...pinching myself..this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always, and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life!!

Laxman sir...you always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"...Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups..You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders.

She also added, Congratulations Aliaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yayyieee!! Biggg hug...Let's celebrate!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the upcoming thriller film Ganapath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie will also feature Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli AvRam among others. Ganapath is set to release in theatres on October 20. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

