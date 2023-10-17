Alia Bhatt REPEATS her wedding saree for 69th National Film Awards | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The 69th National Film Awards commenced at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Alia Bhatt, who received the prestigious accolade in the Best Actress category, arrived with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. What grabbed eyeballs was the actor's sustainable decision to repeat her wedding saree for the event.

In the viral video, Alia Bhatt can be seen walking along with Ranbir Kapoor. She looked stunning in her wedding saree, however, she tweaked the look with a messy hair bun. She completed her look with an intricate choker necklace and a pair of stud earrings. Designed by Sabyasachi, she paired the ivory saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media hailed the actor for her decision. One user wrote, "So happy she is Normalising this thing of repeating clothes by wearing her wedding saree again. Such a great move." Another user wrote, "Looking nice in wedding sari." Yet another user wrote, "She's wearing her wedding saree and she's looking more gorgeous than she looked at her wedding in that saree."

For those who are late to the story, Alia Bhatt bagged the 69th National Film Award in the Best Actress category for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is inspired by the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. The film won two National Awards including Best Actress and Best Screenplay.

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut this year alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Last month, she announced her first collaboration with Vasan Bala, Jigra. Bankrolled by Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will hit the silver screen in September next year. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

