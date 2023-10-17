Video: Did Ranbir walk away from Alia at red carpet of National Awards?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alia and Ranbir at National Awards' red carpet

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a joint appearance in Delhi to attend the National Film Awards scheduled at Vigyan Bhavan today. Alia, who will be felicitated with the Best Actress award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was glowing in her peach-coloured wedding saree, while Ranbir appeared in a blue outfit.

The due were complimenting each other at the red carpet of the prestigious award ceremony but what grabbed our attention was Ranbir's action while Alia was talking to a reporter. The 'Rockstar' actor was seen walking away from her actress-wife when she was being interviewed.

What's in The Video?

Speaking to DD National, Ranbir seemed somewhat hesitant to steal the spotlight from Alia. Although he briefly stood by her side, he gradually retreated from the frame, graciously allowing all the attention to focus on Alia. Watch the viral video below.

69th National Film Award

The National Award winners were announced in August. Alia Bhatt will be honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will be sharing the award with Kriti Sanon.

For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali won two awards in Best Screenplay Writer (adapted) along with Utkarshini Vashishtha and Best Editing Segments. R Madhavan's maiden directorial effort, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect;, was named the best feature film at the 69th National Awards.

In his Instagram Stories, Madhavan dedicated the award for "Rocketry" to his parents and Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist whose life story inspired the film. The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for the Marathi film 'Godavari'.

Click here for the FULL WINNERS LIST.

