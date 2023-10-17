69th National Film Awards: Full winners list

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and other actors will be felicitated with the National Film Awards at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today. In August 2023, the winners' names were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.
“I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in 'Mimi', I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true", Kriti said after winning the award.
Allu Arjun has become the first Telugu actor to be honoured with Best Actor in the history of National Film Awards. He will be honoured for his outstanding performance in 'Pushpa'. Besides, R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has also bagged the prestigious award for Best Feature Film. Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' will be honoured with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Check full list of winners here.
69th National Film Awards: Full list of winners
- Best Feature Film: Rocketry
- Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
- Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
- Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
- Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
- Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
- Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
- Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
- Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
- Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
- Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
- Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
- Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham Dham
- Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
- Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
- Best Malayalam Film: Home
- Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
- Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
- Best Telugu Film: Uppena
- Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
- Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
- Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
- Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
- Best Assamese Film: Anur
- Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
- Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance
- Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
- Best Children's Film: Gandhi and Co
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
- 'Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
- Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
- Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
- Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
- Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
- Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
- Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
- Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan