69th National Film Awards: Full winners list

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and other actors will be felicitated with the National Film Awards at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today. In August 2023, the winners' names were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

“I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in 'Mimi', I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true", Kriti said after winning the award.

Allu Arjun has become the first Telugu actor to be honoured with Best Actor in the history of National Film Awards. He will be honoured for his outstanding performance in 'Pushpa'. Besides, R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has also bagged the prestigious award for Best Feature Film. Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' will be honoured with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Check full list of winners here.

​69th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children's Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

'Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

