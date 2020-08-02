Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vishal Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows. The Defence Ministry wrote to CBFC urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a no objection certificate from them before telecasting any film, documentary or web series on Army theme.

The Defence Ministry had written to CBFC after it received complaints about the portrayal of Indian Army personnel and the military uniform in an "insulting manner." Bhardwaj tagged CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister in his tweet, urging them to initiate a dialogue.

"Requesting @prasoonjoshi_ , #CBFC, @MIB_India, @PrakashJavdekar to discuss with us filmmakers and find solutions such as Guidelines/SOPs, other than the current requirement of NOC from the @DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh."

The filmmaker, whose acclaimed 2014 crime-drama "Haider" was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir of 1995, said even the current process is hindered by "corrupt practices." "As it is, there are so many NOCs that filmmakers have to obtain from various departments.

No matter how easy the processes are assured to be, it just leads to more complications and general corrupt practices," Bhardwaj said, tagging the Producer's Guild of India.

In the letter to the CBFC, the ministry said that it had been brought to its notice that some production houses making films on Army theme, were using contents which were distorting the image of the Indian Army, according to sources.

