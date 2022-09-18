Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fulfils wish of a young fan crying his name at Jodhpur airport

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Kartik Aaryan was seen sporting a formal suit at the airport.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. He has been able to make his mark with stellar acting skills and has carved a niche for himself by giving some outstanding performances this year. His ever-growing fandom has surpassed records and after his stint as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has garnered immense love from the younger generation. Recently, the actor proved why he is people's favourite as he met his young fan who was seen shouting his name at the Jodhpur airport. As Kartik returned to Jodhpur airport after the event, a young fan who spotted him from outside the gates kept screaming his name to meet him and as Kartik heard the kid's voice, he returned to the gate to meet him.

Kartik also clicked pictures with his little fan. He was seen wearing a dark blue blazer and matching trousers that he paired with a light blue shirt. Check out the video which is going viral on social media platforms.

Netizens reactions

The video is being loved by the netizens who noticed Kartik's sweet gesture. One of them commented, "Public ko bhi self-made actor ki kadar hoti hai..fir chahe vo fan chota bachha he kyu ni ho...!!" Another said, "The way he managed to meet him has my whole heart." A fan also wrote, "True superstar."

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He recently wrapped filming Shehzaada's final schedule in Haryana. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film "Shehzada." The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi. Apart from Shehzaada, he will appear in Hansal Mehta's "Captain India," in which he will play a pilot. He will also appear in "Freddy," "Satyanarayan Ki Katha," and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

He will also be seen headlining 'Aashiqui 3'. The female lead of the musical romance has not been announced yet.

