Vijay Deverakonda gets romantic with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Watch this Kushi BTS video

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are presently shooting for their upcoming film Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda treated fans to a special behind-the-scenes look at the song, which was filmed without his co-star Samantha’s knowledge. The actor shared the video on Instagram that caught the two leads shooting for the song and featured them hanging out on the sets. He captioned the video, "#Kushi is never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even though she doesn’t always realize it, #KushiReel"

Fans loved Vijay’s cute video and shared that the pair looked cute together.

Samantha and Vijay previously worked together on the film Mahanti in 2018, and fans are looking forward to seeing the pair again in Kushi. The romantic comedy will also feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and Lakshmi, among others. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1 this year.

Vijay gained recognition for his performances in movies such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade, among others. His bilingual film Liger with Ananya Panday turned out to be a box office dud and dashed his hopes of making it big in Bollywood. He will next be seen playing the role of a police officer turned spy in an upcoming project titled VD 12, which will be helmed by Goutam Tinnanuri.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Shaakuntalam, did not do well at the box office. The actress is busy filming for the web series Citadel, which is the Indian version of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer. The drama will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and will feature Varun Dhawan as the male lead.

