Vijay Deverakonda brutally trolled for keeping feet on table during Liger promotions, he responds with sass

Vijay Deverakonda is the talk of the town and he has all the reasons to be. He is making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma film Liger. He will be starring opposite Ananya Panday. While the songs of Liger and the 'almost nude' poster of Telugu star have been creating much hype on the Internet, troubles seem to surround the actor too.

Just days before the film's release, hashtag 'Boycott Liger' started trending on Twitter and now photos and videos of actor from his press meet in Hyderabad have gone viral on social media. During the event, the actor was seen sitting on stage with his feet up on the table. Apparently, when a journalist told Vijay that he feels a bit hesitant while speaking to him, the actor tried to make it more casual and comfortable for him by doing this. However, netizens think it was rude of him to do so. Many also called him disrespectful and arrogant and brutally trolled him for the same.

Responding to the trolls with sass and class Vijay responded to a video shared on Twitter and wrote, "Anybody trying to grow in their field.. Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you."

Meanwhile, Liger has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film. 'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo making his acting debut in Indian cinema. The film is also believed to feature some high-octane action sequences. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, the film will also feature Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Liger will release on August 25.

