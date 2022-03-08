Vidyut Jammwal receives grand welcome in hometown Jammu as he kickstarts shooting of IB 71 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL IB 71 marks Vidyut Jammwal's first film as a producer

'IB 71' is inspired by true incidents during the Indo-Pak war of 1971

Action superstar Vidyut Jammwal returned to his home state Jammu & Kashmir to shoot for his debut home production film titled 'IB 71'. The actor received a royal welcome with much fanfare from the locals of Kot Bhalwal in Jammu. He was chased from the airport to his hometown. Vidyut took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his royal welcome. The actor also lip-synced the song Jaan Ban Gaye from his film Khuda Haafiz. "Love and abundance," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, we can see flowers being showered on Vidyut. A panchayat-style press meet was organized, he was ushered to the venue by dhols played by locals and the temple of his Kuldevi was decorated with flowers. Thousands of fans from Jammu and various other parts of the country such as Haryana, Jaipur, and Jaisalmer thronged the venue of the press meet. The actor was overwhelmed to witness his fans in large numbers. He even serenaded his fans by singing songs in Dogri.

From taking an adventurous cold dip to getting on a gondola ride, Jammwal not only inspired the locals there but also his followers on social media. He encouraged everyone who attended the celebration to pursue their dreams with passion and work hard for them.

Inspiring people, Vidyut said, "I have received help from many people in the film industry and likewise I will definitely support and empower talent. It's all about hard work. I was offered to shoot the film in Switzerland, but I insisted that we shoot in my home state. I'm proud that I've shot for my first production in Jammu and Kashmir and I've done my best to capture its beauty. I get so much love on social media for my work and I'm happy to love people back. I return with the best memories."

Meanwhile on the work front, apart from IB 71, Vidyut will also be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha.