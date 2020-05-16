VIDEO: Veteran actor Dharmendra shows his love for bamboo amid quarantine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMENDRA Veteran actor Dharmendra shows his love for bamboo amid quarantine

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol is very active on social media, especially during the lockdown. The actor keeps updating his fans with various things he has been growing at his farm and how he has been spending time at home. On Saturday, he shared yet another video from his farmhouse in which he showed his love for bamboo. The 84-year-old star put out a video on Twitter where he is seen talking about bamboo and said that the plant was huge but had fallen down due to the wind.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star showed the bamboo planted in the root of a tree. He also asked his fans if his idea of planting bamboo in the root of a tree looks good to them. Concluding the video, the actor sent his blessings to all. "Aadat ho chale hain aap meri........ kuch bhi tweet kar deta hoon. Budh bamboo, aandhi main gir gaya tha . Jaise taise isse sambaal liya hai . His blessings.. Jeete raho, love you all for your loving response," he captioned the video.

Aadat ho chale hain aap meri........ kuch bhi tweet kar deta hoon. Budh bamboo, aandhi main gir gaya tha . Jaise taise isse sambaal liya hai . His blessings 👋 Jeete raho, love you all for your loving response. pic.twitter.com/uVtZkLESRf — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 16, 2020

The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. In the caption to the video, Deol admitted that amid quarantine, he had inculcated the habit of sharing things with his followers on social media. Lately, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles. Earlier, the seasoned star shared an adorable video of a 'mama cow' caressing newborn baby calf in a social media post amid the quarantine.

🥳 congratulations, Kal raat,bachhda diya meri sahiwal gaye ne . Mujhe bhi paas nehin aane deti . Iss bachhde ki dadi ko, main Baini sahib near Sahnewal se le kar aya thaa. Every mother is protective for her newly born baby.i am extremely happy with these beautiful people 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldDeM9sgVt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 12, 2020

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Bollywood film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his two sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. He also appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol as a guest and shared the story of his struggle and success in Bollywood.

