Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, SARA ALI KHAN Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan share romantic photo as they wrap up shoot; say 'baat yeh dil ki hai'

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on Thursday (January 27) took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced that the untitled film with Laxman Utekar has been wrapped up. They also treated their fans with a romantic picture of themselves along with an emotional note. Keeping the suspense around the film's title, Vicky wrote, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!

He concluded with a heartfelt statement, "Baat yeh dil ki hai, lekin ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai aur har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

Take a look;

Sara who also shared the same picture revealed the name of her character. She thanked Laxman Utekar for giving her Somya's role. "It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote in the caption.

Sara also had something special to say about co-star Vicky Kaushal. She wrote, "@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."

Not much has been revealed about the film, but a leaked picture from the shoot set is doing rounds on Instagram. In the viral pictures, Vicky and Sara could be seen filming for a wedding scene. Vicky could be seen dressed in a groom's attire, while Sara was seen clad in a bride-red coloured saree. Both were holding garlands in their hands.