Vicky Kaushal opens on life after marrying Katrina Kaif: 'I don’t think I’m a perfect husband'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. The pair exchanged vows in December 2021 and since then they have been giving major couple goals. The couple rarely shares pictures together, but when they do, it stirs the internet. Now, recently during an interview, Vicky Kaushal opened about his equation with his lady love.

Speaking to Lifestyle Asia, the Masaan actor said, "I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can."

Vicky also stated that he has learned a lot more in the last year because he has lived with a companion. "You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person," he said.

The actor further spoke about his life with Katrina Kaif. He said, "Every person is made of a few sets of colours, and then another person adds another set of colours and all of a sudden, you have a whole new range of colours that you’re made of. And that’s just amazing to feel that, you know?"

He stated that the person who is in love is the best version of themselves, and that same emotion reaches their admirers who support them. "I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that’s what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I’m in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience," he stated.

