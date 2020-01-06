Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif fuel fresh dating rumours as they attend mutual friend's bash. See photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were clicked leaving a mutual friend's party in different cars

Vicky Kaushal's growing closeness with Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for some time now. Their dating rumours started making rounds after the two were seen together at various Bollywood parties. The two were even spotted together during Diwali celebrations last year. Continuing to give the rumours fresh oxygen, Kat and Vicky were together at a mutual friend's party.

The duo was snapped leaving the party venue in different cars. Katrina looks gorgeous in a printed red dress, sans makeup. Meanwhile, Vicky kept it casual and accessorized with a hoodie and a cap.

Katrina Kaif leaving the party venue

Vicky Kaushal leaving the party venue

All of it started with Vicky Kaushal's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Vicky pretended to fain when Karan told him that Katrina would love to work with him and she thinks the two will look good together.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen teaming up with Akshay Kumar with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The duo will be seen together after a gap of 10 years since their last release Tees Maar Khan that came in 2010. Meanwhile Vicky has been very shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Sardaar Udham Singh. He will be seen essaying the title role in the film. Vicky will also be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor also bagged a biopic on the Sam Manekshaw and shared his look from the film.