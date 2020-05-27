Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVINEABHI02 Veteran actor Kiran Kumar's third coronavirus test report comes negative

Veteran Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus and was under home-quarantine for over ten days. The actor has now tested negative in his third test. Kiran found out that he had infected COVID-19 when he visited the hospital for a small procedure and had to undergo a few tests. While he had taken the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, he tested positive. The actor also revealed that he showed no symptoms of the infection.

Speaking to India TV, Kiran Kumar said, "Its safe to say that things feel more than a little surreal at the moment. Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined a dystopia like this would be our everyday reality. But it is. A few weeks ago, I had to undergo a routine medical procedure for which, under the government's guideline at the time, a covid 19 test was mandatory. My daughter accompanied me for the testing and we joked and laughed and generally remained upbeat, certain that this was just a formality and we would get on with our normal lives soon enough. The test results came back positive."

"Within the hour, we cordoned off a floor at home and turned it into an isolation zone. The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyones vitamin intake. Today after being retested for Covid19, I am happy to say that I have tested negative. My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life's smaller pleasures," he added.

Kiran Kumar revealed that he spent his days doing meditation, catching up on ample OTT content and reading books. He also advised that everyone needs to stay positive during this time and not fear it.

He further stated, "Corona felt like a looming, distant and scary phantom that we took every precaution to avoid and even then it found a way to enter what we thought was a completely sanitised space. Yet, here we are, dealing with it and getting on with our lives. Its unfair to test people's loyalty when your world feels like it's caving in on you. It's such a strange time that a seasonal sneeze or cough feels like something more sinister. As hard as it is for the people isolating, it's tougher still for their caregivers."

Actor Kiran Kumar also thanked his closed ones and the supporting staff "that have offered their unwavering support, whether it be through endless facetime calls or home remedies steeped in love and haldi! A special thank you to my brother in law Dr Deepak Ugra for standing by us like our personal medico superman. Doctors and medical workers are the real superheroes and no amount of praise can do justice to their service."

Throwing a positive light on the pandemic, the actor said that the earth is healing currently and ecosystems are restoring themselves which is a good sign. "Not only nature, but relationships are blossoming too. People may physically be staying apart but are emotionally and mentally getting closer to loved ones. We're all becoming cooks and hobbyists or just taking this time to decompress and be. Maybe this is the levelling up process we needed for the dawn of a new World and I for one am looking forward to waking up to it," he added.

(Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage