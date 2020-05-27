Veeru Devgan Death Anniversary: Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director with son Ajay Devgn

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director Veeru Devgan with son Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan, who was a popular action director and stunt choreographer in Bollywood, passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27, 2019. He was a popular name in the showbiz and had worked in iconic films like Himmatwala in 1983, Dilwale in 1994, Shahenshaah in 1988 among others. He had worked in more than 80 films as a stunt choreographer and had also directed a Bollywood film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999. The stuntman came to Mumbai with a dream of becoming a star, however, he turned into a stunt director. While he could not fulfill his dream, he helped make his son Ajay Devgn become one of the superstars in Bollywood.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director Veeru Devgan with son Ajay Devgn

Veeru Devgan always dreamt of making son Ajay a superstar because of which he started preparing them from a very early age. He also introduced Ajay to filmmaking and action so that he would also be aware of the behind the scenes things. He even built a gym at home and enrolled Ajay to dance classes when he was in college. Veery Devgan even used to take his son to the sets to make him understand how the work is done during a film shoot.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director Veeru Devgan with son Ajay Devgn

Before becoming an actor, Ajay Devgan also worked as an assistant. He assisted Shekhar Kapur in the film titled Dushmani. Ajay was just 18 when he was offered 'Phool Aur Kaante'. At first, he refused, but after a month the shooting of the film started. Ajay's immense knowledge about how work is done on the sets came in handy for him. There is no denying that Ajay Devgn has become a superstar because of what his father Veery Devgan taught him all those early years.

Talking about Veeru Devgan's professional front, the popular action director has had a glorious career in Bollywood. In 1992, he was awarded Best Action Director for his work in the film Phool Aur Kaante. He was also acknowledged with Lifetime Achievement Award by Zee Cine Awards in 2016.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director Veeru Devgan with son Ajay Devgn

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGNFANCLUB Rare and unseen photos of the stunt director Veeru Devgan with son Ajay Devgn

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage