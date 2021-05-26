Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNKONIDELA7 Varun Tej to shoot for the next schedule of his sports drama 'Ghani'

Telugu actor Varun Tej will work with Hollywood action directors Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg in upcoming sports drama "Ghani", which casts him as a boxer. The film is touted to be the first-ever sports drama in his career. He will be seen in a never-before-avatar. The actor has been practicing boxing during lockdown, to get into the skin of his character. He has undergone intensive training to fit in into his role. Now, as per the producer, a major boxing episode will be shot in a huge stadium set in Hyderabad.

Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the shoot is currently paused and it will resume once the situation becomes normal. "Seventy per cent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will commence once the second wave (of Covid) subsides. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned," said producer Sidhu Mudda.

"Our art director has designed a huge stadium, and Hollywood stunt masters Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg will work on the action. Once the schedule is over, we will announce the release date of 'Ghani'," Mudda added.

The film stars Saiee M. Manjrekar opposite Varun, while Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra play pivotal roles. Music sensation SS Thaman has done the songs. George C Williams is the director of photography of this film. Produced by Allu Aravind and Allu Bobby, "Ghani" marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapati.