Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan share BTS posts from Coolie No. 1 shoot in Goa

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is one of the most awaited releases of 2020 and while the film is still a few months away from its release there's already quite a buzz about it. The team is currently shooting for the film in Goa and the leads have made sure that their fans are updated with social media posts. Varun Dhawan on Wednesday took to his Instagram to share a BTS photo from the shoot with hid 'daddy cool' and director David Dhawan.

In the picture, the daddy-son duo could be soon taking an ATV joy ride on a Goa beach.

The lead actress Sara Ali Khan also posted an Insta story from the shoot where she could be seen enjoying her 'on top of the world' moment with Varun Dhawan. The video was reshared by fan pages of the stars. In the video, the two could be seen chilling on an amazing bed on top of a mountain.

The Coolie No. 1 team is in Goa for a six-day shooting schedule of the film. This is reportedly the last leg of the film's shoot. Sara's character in the film is reportedly from Goa.

The film is the official remake of David Dhawan’s 1997 super hit film with the same name. The original movie starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. ​The new Coolie No 1 also stars Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid, and Shikha Talsania. Actor Paresh Rawal will be seen essaying the role of Sara Ali Khan's father in the film.

Coolie No. 1 is set to hit the theatres on May 1 2020