Varun Dhawan gets nostalgic as monsoon arrives in Mumbai, shares shirtless pic in rain

Bollywood actor Varun is reminiscing as monsoon arrives in Mumbai. The actor is all nostalgic and is sharing his memories of the Mumbai rains. Posting a shirtless pic on Instagram, the actor recalls getting drenched as a child during this time of the season and playing outdoors. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a pair of black joggers and flaunting his tones abs as he enjoys the downpour standing in his balcony.

"MUMBAI ki baarish. As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing," the actor captioned the photo. Take a look:

Recently, the actor with his fans some family pictures as they celebrated his niece's birthday.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, the actor often used his social media account to share informative and motivational posts. He also encouraged all to donate concentrators in hospitals amid the shortage of oxygen. In one of his posts, the actor philosophised over an important thing we must keep in mind once the pandemic is over.

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," he wrote in a message.

He captioned the note as: "WE are in this together."

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller "Bhediya".

"Bhediya" reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress had informed in an Instagram post that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film in Ziro and also spoke about her friendship with Varun from back in the day when they worked in the 2015 film "Dilwale".