Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan condoles death of his 'masi' with heartfelt post

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday revealed that he lost his masi (maternal aunt). He condoled the demise of his 'masi' with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Varun took to social media and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt. "Love you maa si rip," Varun captioned the image. Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra. Reacting to the news, many Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief. Paying her condolences, actress Sonam Kapoor commented: "Omg I am so sorry VD." Nushrat Bharucha replied: "So sorry Varun. Deepest condolences." Sophie Choudry said, "So sorry for your loss VD. Love and prayers to the family . May her soul RIP"

Varun Dhawan has often shared posts for his masi on Instagram. Last year on Mother's Day, he had wished his masi too, on social media. "Happy Mother's Day that's me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi," he had written.

Actor Varun Dhawan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. He has been actively encouraging fans to help the people in need during these testing times. The actor had earlier donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He has also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff.

Last month, Varun Dhawan had penned and performed a lockdown-themed rap in an attempt to urge people to take the lockdown seriously and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The actor also created a quirky video to support the rap song which featured him as the rap artist. Besides Varun, the video featured excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address in which he announced a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No. 1. The film is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan opposite Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast. The film was scheduled to release on May 1.

