Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder, says 'I'm numb'

Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Kanhaiya Lal's murder has shocked the entire nation. The brutal and horrific murder took place on Tuesday in Rajasthan. The killing is being condemned all over the country. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too reacted to the horrific and brutal murder. She took to her verified Instagram account and posted her statement. The actress said she's numb and can't see the videos of Kanhaiya Lal's murder doing rounds on the Internet.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Udaipur beheading

"This man was beheaded in Udaipur today for supporting Nupur Sharma and jihadis made a video of the beheading. They forcefully entered his shop and chanted slogans of sar tan je juda... all this in the name of God! They beheaded Kanhaiya in Udaipur in the name of God... and then posed like this. Also made several videos I don't have courage or see those videos, I am numb..." she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Why Udaipur tailor was beheaded?

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the Talibani style by two persons. They also posted a video on social media, saying that they did this to avenge the 'insult to Islam'. The attackers had made an indirect reference to Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the BJP for a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Who murdered Kanhaiya Lal?

On Tuesday, the accused were taken into custody by the police. One of the two, Riyaz Akhtari has links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, which also has branches in India. Some members of Dawat-e-Islami were involved in several terrorist incidents, including the assassination of Salman Taseer, the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab province in 2011.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal cremated

Kanhaiya Lal, whose brutal and horrific murder shocked the nation, was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. Earlier in the day, the body was taken to the residence after the post-mortem. Kanhaiya Lal's wife demanded that the killers be hanged.

The entire city remained shut in protest of the killing of Kanhaiya Lal. A large number of security forces were deployed to deal with any situation.