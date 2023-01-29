U-19 Women's T20 WC: PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol congratulate team India for the historic win

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi and Bollywood celebrities wished the Indian Women's team the historic win

The U-19 Women's team of India on Sunday created history as they went on to clinch the first-ever World Cup for India in Women's cricket. Shafali Verma's India thrashed the England side in the final of the U-19 World Cup by 7 wickets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol came forward to wish the team. It was a historic outing for the Girls in Blue. They were dominant right from the word go and never looked back.

Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi expressed his pride in the historic win. He took his Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavors".

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to congratulate the Girls in Blue. He tweeted, "What a clinical all round performance to become the #U19T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations girls on a historic win. Truly a proud moment for India".

The beautiful diva, Esha Deol also took to Twitter to express her pride. She wrote, "Congratulations girls fantastic".

