Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Twitterverse questions if Rhea Chakraborty's interview was scripted by Mahesh Bhatt?

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty’s much criticized interview came out on Thursday, Twitterati came up with memes and jokes about it. Many believed that Rhea was doing this for sympathy, others claimed that she was trying to hide her crime by twisting the narrative. There was a section of social media users who claimed that Rhea Chakraborty's interview was scripted by none other than filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

It was just last week when Rhea's WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt went viral on social media. In the messages, the actress was seen thanking the filmmaker for giving her strength to leave Sushant Singh Rajput. The WhatsApp conversation raised many questions on Rhea and Bhatt's relationship. Along with the fans, even Sushant's friends believed that Mahesh Bhatt has a role of play in the actor's death, maybe by influencing the Jalebi actress.

As the interview surfaced the internet, one Twitter user wrote, "Rhea Performed Better Than Her Last 12 Sec Scripted Video....Director: Mahesh Bhatt Well Done this Time But Not Satisfactory." Another user tweeted, "Who wrote this script..probably Mahesh Bhatt.." Comparing Mahesh Bhatt to south superstar Mahesh Baby, one Twitter user wrote, "When life makes you Mahesh...be Mahesh Babu and not Mahesh Bhatt."

Check out the Twitter reactions here-

I must Appreciate Rajdeep Sardesai He Did Better Acting Then Rhea In Scripted Interview.



Rhea Also Performed Better Then Her Last 12 Sec Scripted Video.



Director: Mahesh Bhatt Well Done this Time But Not Satisfactory.#ShameOnAajTak — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) August 27, 2020

#SushantTruthNow Too all those who murdered himas well as the doctors in cooper medical hospital? Are you ok?Do you feel depressed? Dont stress! Wecan send Dr Mahesh Bhatt he will sort it out for you, he gives the best medical advice.Dont worry hewill come around even to ur house pic.twitter.com/KVisPxXRrI — salima (@skassam89) August 24, 2020

Written and produced by mahesh bhatt

Launched by aajtak #आजतक_My_Foot pic.twitter.com/h4yLOEX7EN — Divyansh A socialist (@srivastavadivy1) August 28, 2020

Today our taiji #RheaChakraborty said in her scripted interview by her beloved and her jigar ka tukda #MaheshBhatt that sushant came in her dream😂🤦🏻‍♀️

Okay! And what did he said? B*l sach qubool kar?😂😂

Shitt man she is such an mf🤬😂#RheaArrestNext #ShameOnAajTak #RheaDrugChat — Stutee Maheshwari (@StuteeMaheshwa1) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CBI questioned Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik at the DRDO guesthouse where they have been staying. Also, The ED summoned the actress' father Indrajit for questioning. Indrajit's interrogation was carried at Axis Bank for five hours. Transaction details were investigated inside the bank and lockers were checked. Inderjit Chakraborty was spotted with a bag in his hand as he exited the bank.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant's father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

