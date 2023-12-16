Tripti Dimri dances her heart out on Ranbir Kapoor's Ghagra song | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tripti Dimri dances her heart out on Ranbir Kapoor's Ghagra song

Tripti Dimri has risen to fame with her blockbuster performance in Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol starrer movie Animal. She has been in the headlines ever since and was recently also given the highest IMDB rating as an actor. She also gained millions of followers on Instagram ever since people spotted her in Animal. Now everything that the actor does is being talked about and next in this series is her latest dance video that too on Ranbir Kapoor's famous song Ghagra from the movie Ye Jawani Hai Deewani.

Currently, Tripti is busy attending her close friend's wedding and her looks are also the wedding are going viral. The actor herself shared videos of her dancing on this ocassion. Tripti shared a video on her Instagram stories where she is seen dancing her heart out on the song Ghagra. Another video posted by the actor shows her dancing to Kareena Kapoor Khan's evergreen song 'Bole Choodiyaan' from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Watch the videos here:

For the unversed, Tripti started her acting career with Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu and proved her caliber as an actor. She later cemented her place in Bollywood with Anushka Sharma-produced films like Bulbul and Qala. However, she got the deserved appreciation and fame after her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Tripti Dimri's work front

Dimri will next be seen in a fresh pair opposite Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal. Several photos from their romantic song shoot from Croatia also went viral on social media a few days back. The film is yet not titled but apart from Tripti and Vicky, Ammy Virk is also a part of the film. The movie is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Apart from that Tripti will also feature in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, opposite Rajkumar Rao.

