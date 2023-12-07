'Rape scene was tougher...' Tripti Dimri breaks silence on shooting intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tripti Dimri breaks silence on shooting intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' is performing record-breaking at the box office. This film has so far done a worldwide business of more than Rs 500 crore. Tripti Dimri's acting along with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film is also being highly praised. Ranbir and Trupti's intimate scene is being discussed a lot these days on social media. Tripti plays the role of Zoya in the film and her performance has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. During a recent conversation with the media, she opened up about her much-talked-about intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

Discussing the intimate scene, the actress revealed how she was told about the scene at the script reading itself. “While signing the project, Sandeep told me that there is a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it aesthetically amazing. I want to create an image like Beauty and the Beast. I leave it to you, whether you are comfortable or not comfortable, you tell me. We will do similar work,” said Dimri. However, the actor also added that shooting the rape scene in Bulbbul was harder than shooting an intimate scene with Ranbir in Animal.

Shooting Rape scene was tougher, said Tripti Dimri

"I think the rape scenes that I did in Bulbbul were more challenging to me as a person because you are just giving up, and giving up is more difficult than finding the courage to do something. If I can overcome that, then I think this was nothing in comparison to that scene in Bulbbul," said the Qala actor.

Tripti shared that Ranbir and Sandeep made sure that they were comfortable doing the scene. She also revealed that Ranbir used to check on her every five minutes to ensure that she did not feel awkward. The actress said that they kept asking me if she was okay. "He also ensured that there were not more than five people including the director, DOP and actors during the scene. No one else was allowed on the set, all the monitors were off.," revealed Tripti Dimri.

Tripti Dimri was bothered with the criticism

Tripti Dimri, in an interview with ETimes, reacted to the criticism over the intimate scene and liplock with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. 'This scene is being criticized a lot. This troubled me initially because I am a person who has rarely faced criticism. I was surprised. But I sat quietly and thought about it. The day I decided to become an actor, no one forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting. I did not do anything wrong in the film. As I started acting, the character I was playing became a part of the healing in a way. I started enjoying it. I started finding happiness in every challenge and thing that came my way," said Tripti.

