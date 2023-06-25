Tiger 3: Salman & Katrina action starrer gets Avengers’ action coordinator Chris Barnes onboard

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger 3 makers rope in Hollywood action co-ordinator.

The action-packed duo, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are about to come together on-screen once again in the third installment of Tiger. YRF spy universe is about to bring another movie with high-octane action sequences. The makers of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer have brought on board top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked with Marvel’s historic hit Avengers: Endgame. Chris Barnes is a veteran of creating action spectacles and his bio suggests that he specializes in marine action.

For the unversed, Chris has also worked in huge Hollywood blockbusters like The Bourne Ultimatum, I Am Legend, Joker, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Avengers: Infinity War, etc.

According to reports, YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavors to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from Pathaan or War franchises. Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and of course, YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won’t forget. Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never-seen-before theatrical experience.

Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger Trilogy, following two massive hits, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is a part of the famous blockbuster creating YRF Spy Universe. Katrina plays superspy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi plays the villain in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to be released this Diwali.

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the film couldn’t mint big money at the box office. The film could only gross Rs 175 worldwide which is less than Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar, which scored Rs 195 crores. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Tanikella Bharani and Jagapathi Babu.

Latest Entertainment News