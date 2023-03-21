Throwback: When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met; Cricketer recounts episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRATKOHLI When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in showbiz. The pair never fails to paint the town red. The Indian cricketer recently made an appearance on his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villier’s ‘The 360 show' and spoke about his first ever meeting with Anushka Sharma. Virat revealed that his first encounter with the Bollywood actress was rather awkward.

The lovebirds met for the first time during an ad shoot almost 10 years ago. Sharing about the incident, Virat said, "I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this. I was really nervous."

He further revealed, "Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly."

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple kept their wedding extremely private, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in January 2021. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on January 11.

