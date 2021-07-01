Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami's new pictures from sets go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JEEVA143 Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami & other cast's new pictures from sets go viral

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. New stills from the sets have been leaked online and are going viral on social media. The pictures feature Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and other casts. Earlier, Thalaivi received its censor certification for Tamil release and it was issued a 'U' certificate. Kangana was overjoyed and took to her Instagram stories reacting to the certification for her film. Kangana expressed her happiness that after Manikarnika and Queen, her another film Thalaivi would be available for children.

Kangana wrote, "Thalaivi gets U certificate in Tamil version, which means after Queen and Manikarnika, one more film of mine which children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."

Thalaivi is a biopic of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The tringual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Owing to the second wave of COVID 19, the film's scheduled release on April 23, 2021, had to be delayed. The new release date is yet to be announced.

In a statement, the team of ‘Thalaivi’ shared, “As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release if in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though out film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of ‘Thalaivi’. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support.”

On a related note, Kangana also awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in "Tejas," while "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.