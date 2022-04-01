Friday, April 01, 2022
     
Telugu director Sarath passes away after battling cancer: Nandamuri and others pay tribute

Veteran Telugu film director Sarath who made his directorial debut in 1986 with Chadastapu Mogudu was battling cancer for a few months. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his grief over Sarath's death and released an official statement.

April 01, 2022
Nandamuri Balakrishna pays tribute to Telugu filmmaker Sarath

In a sad state of affairs, Veteran Telugu film director Sarath passed away at his home on Friday morning. His last rites will be performed on Saturday at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Sarath who made his directorial debut in 1986 with Chadastapu Mogudu was battling cancer for a few months. Production house Sridevi Movies paid tribute to Sarath and wrote, “Rest in peace #Sarath garu. Our sincere condolences and prayers to his family. Indebted to him for giving us a blockbuster hit 'Vamsanikokkadu'."

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his grief over Sarath's death and released an official statement, "Sarath was a good friend of mine. He made a name for himself as a good person in the film industry. I did Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan, and Vamshoddharakudu with him. Today, the news of his demise has left me in grief. We have lost a good person. May his soul rest in peace. My deep condolences to his family."

Film director Srinu Vaitla also tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of a very successful director, Sri Sarath garu..I am fortunate to have known him closely. A great human being with ever-lasting smile!!! He always made the ambiance very positive. Om Shanthi."

Also read: Malayalam actor Jagadish's wife passes away

Sarath predominantly worked with actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suman. He gave some of the blockbuster hits including Vamshanikokkadu, Sulthan, Peddannayya, and Vamshoddharakudu. He directed Suman in films Bava Bavamaridi, Peddinti Alludu, and Chinna Alludu.

