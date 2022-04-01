Malayalam actor Jagadish's wife passes away

Friday, April 01, 2022
     
The former head of the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema, had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2022 12:03 IST
P. Rema, wife of noted actor P. V. Jagadish Kumar popularly known as Jagadish, passed away at their home near Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, said the family. She was 61. The former head of the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema, had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment.

She is survived by the actor and their two doctor daughters.

"Rema has been unwell for sometime now and passed away peacefully," said the actor.

The last rites would be held here later in the day.

