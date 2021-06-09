Tahira Kashyap goes bold with fiery red hair, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has ditched her natural hair colour for fiery red, going by her post on social media on Wednesday. Tahira posted a picture on Instagram, which showed her flaunting the red tresses as she posed near a window. "That's me! #redhair #redhead #bleedred," she wrote as the caption.

Actresses Dia Mirza and Twinkle Khanna were quick to react to Tahira's photo. The actresses dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comment box. Several fans too dropped heart emoticon on Tahira's photo. Take a look:

Last week, Tahira shared a picture on the photo-sharing website enjoying a siesta with her dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In the image, Tahira is casually dressed in a striped T-shirt and black shorts, with a few books and her phone lying around. Tahira and Peanut are both blissfully dozing, unaware of being clicked.

"@ayushmannk caught us napping! #peanut #siesta #puppylove (got some of my best company in bed (book emoji) and (dog emoji) and yea (phone emoji) too!)," she captioned the image.

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Ayushmann's upcoming roster includes "Anek", "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" and in "Doctor G".