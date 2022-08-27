Saturday, August 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Tabu drops priceless picture with Ajay Devgn as they complete their 9th film Bholaa together

Tabu drops priceless picture with Ajay Devgn as they complete their 9th film Bholaa together

Tabu and Ajay Devgn will be sharing screen space for the 9th time in their film Bholaa. The duo has completed the shooting of the film.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2022 16:12 IST
Tabu and Ajay Devgn
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Tabu and Ajay Devgn

Tabu and Ajay Devgn have wrap[ped up the shooting of their ninth film together titled Bholaa. On Friday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor dropped a picture with Ajay from the sets. Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the wrap of her upcoming film. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms.

Take a look:

In the picture, Tabu is seen in a white shirt and a jacket over it. She is playing the role of a fearless, bold, high-ranking police officer in the movie. Standing beside her is co-star Ajay in a black kurta and a red gamcha wrapped around his neck.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The movie, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Tabu and Ajay have shared the screen in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak' , 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again' and 'De De Pyaar De'. Apart from Bholaa, the actors will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2'. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. 

Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. 

The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. 

Related Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's hit film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's hit film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections: Rooh baba aka Kartik Aaryan has extraordinary second week

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections: Rooh baba aka Kartik Aaryan has extraordinary second week

Tabu reunites with Vishal Bhardwaj in Khufiya, says, 'It's not a regular spy thriller'

Tabu reunites with Vishal Bhardwaj in Khufiya, says, 'It's not a regular spy thriller'

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu starrer books November release

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu starrer books November release

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's hot avatar in bikini stuns fans; watch video

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. The sequel to the hit thriller will be out in theatres on November 18, 2022.

-with ANI inputs

Also read: Munawar Faruqui gets massive support from fans after Police denies permission to comedian's Delhi show

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News