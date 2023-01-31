Taaraka Ratna Health Update: Jr NTR's cousin continues to be in critical state

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Taaraka Ratna Health Update

Taaraka Ratna Health Update: Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna who was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 27 has been in critical condition ever since. According to the health bulletin released by Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital, the actor continues to be in a critical state on ventilator and other support.

"We would like to clarify certain media reports, and state that he has not been put on any ECMO support till now. His family is constantly updated about his condition. Any changes to his clinical condition will be notified as required. We request that the public continue to support us in providing privacy and uninterrupted treatment," a hospital statement said.

The famous Telugu actor and Telugu Desam Party leader suffered cardiac arrest in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam on January 27. The grandson of acting legend NT Rama Rao, was immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Narayana Hrudalaya via road on January 28. On arriving at the hospital, higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to cardiogenic shock after the myocardial infarction.

In an earlier statement, Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital also said that Taraka Ratna was found to have an anterior wall myocardial infarction with balloon angioplasty, on intra-aortic balloon pump and vasoactive support.

Telugu superstars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Junior NTR visited him as well as his family and TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

