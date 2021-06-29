Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu reveals makers apologised for dropping her from film but were hesitant to reveal real reasons

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has always put forward her opinions about the industry through her social media or interview. The actress recently revealed that she was dropped from the film, without giving any reason and got to know about it from the media. She also shared that the makers of the film apologised to her but never revealed the real reason for dropping her.

During an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan about being replaced, Taapsee revealed, "Mere saath hua hai. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi, maine sirf dates di thi aur uske baad mujhe nikaal diya (It happened to me. I didn’t get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out). I got to know through the media"

She added, "Obviously, they called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (why they replaced me)."

While Taapsee Pannu did not disclose the name of the film, it can be assumed that she is talking about being replaced from Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which later starred Kartik Aaryan, bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. in 2019, the actress had spoken about the same. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that she wasn't informed in advance about the decision. She went on to say that this instance affected her work as well.

In response, the makers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra released a statement saying that she is a talented actress, but they had never made a commitment to her while casting for the film.

Bhushan and Juno’s official statement read, “When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project – Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film. The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as Producers have never made any commitment to her. We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee. Taapsee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in Vinil Mathew's "Haseen Dillruba", a crime drama that also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film drops digitally on July 2.