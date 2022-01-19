Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWARABHASKER Swara Bhasker begins dubbing for 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar,' says happy to be back to work

Swara Bhasker is back to work after recovering from coronavirus as the Bollywood actor on Wednesday said she has started dubbing for her upcoming film "Jahaan Chaar Yaar". In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old actor said she is excited to start working on the film again. "Sooooo happy to be fit enough to be #backtowork Began dubbing for my film @jahaanchaaryaar … loving the feeling of being back into process of making movies...

Shivangi is an adorable character can’t wait for ya’ll to know he! @bachchan.vinod @kamalpandey_7 #jahaanchaaryaar," she captioned the post.

Bhasker had tested positive for coronavirus on January 7 and went into isolation. She recovered from the virus on January 14. "Jahaan Chaar Yaar", directed by Kamal Pandey, also features actors Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

It narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in "an extraordinary adventure."

The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan.