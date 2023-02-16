Swara Bhasker weds political leader activist Fahad Ahmad; says 'It’s chaotic but it’s yours'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SWARABHASKAR Swara Bhasker weds Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker is now married. Yes, you read that right. The actress tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. She broke the news on Twitter on Thursday. The Veere Di Wedding actress posted a video outlining their love story and including a compilation of all their wonderful moments. She revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

She shared a video and wrote, " Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours."

Check out the photo of newlyweds:

Image Source : FILE IMAGENewlyweds

Earlier, Swara Bhasker surprised her followers with an Instagram post. The actress posted a photo of herself with her head curled up in someone's arms. Her caption read, "This could be love."

The picture of actress with the mystery man made waves on the internet. Check out.

