Do you know Sushmita Sen's tie-breaker answer that helped defeat Aishwarya Rai for Miss India crown?

Susmita Sen made the country proud when she was crowned Miss India in 1994. The actress defeated Aishwarya Rai, who was considered the most beautiful woman, at the prestigious pageant. By her own admission, Sushmita wanted to back out from the competition after she heard that Aishwarya is participating however her mother gave her the encouragement to try her best. While Sushmita won the title, it wasn't a silk road for her. The actress had to win the tie-breaker in order to win the crown.

During the last segment of the competition, Aishwarya was asked, "If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from ‘The Bold & Beautiful’ or in Mason Capwell from ‘Santa Barbara’?" Her answer was, "Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him, and a terrific sense of humour. And that really gels with my character."

On the other hand, Sushmita was asked the question, "What do you know about the textile heritage of your country? How old has it been and what do you prefer to wear personally?” Sushmita answered, “I think it all started with Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi. It has gone a long way since then, but the basics of Indian textile heritage has been from there."

After this, Sushmita Sen went on to become Miss Universe and Aishwarya Rai was crowned as Miss World in the same year. Post this, the divas went on to make their careers in acting and wooed the viewers with their charismatic presence on the big screen.

