Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee, ex-beau Rohman Shawl pen awwdorable birthday wish for 'lifeline'

Sushmita Sen with daughter Renee and ex-Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen, who turned a year wiser on Saturday (November 19), has been the epitome of grace! From being crowned as Miss Universe at the age of 18, to her Bollywood debut at the age of 21, the beautiful star has ruled hearts across the globe. To mark the actress' special occasion, her daughter Renee and Ex-boyfriend penned sweet notes on social media.

Renee's post

Taking to her Instagram, Renee dropped a picture featuring the former Miss Universe. In a much elaborated now, Sushmita's daughter wrote, "Happpyyyy birthday to my Lifeline. As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hardwork... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life..."

She added, "Thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt.There is no one else I would want to practice my auditions with, travel the world with, workout with... Home is wherever you are..."

Renee continued, "Thank you for keeping me grounded... As I'm getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream... most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms! I love you infinity Maa!!! Welcome to your 47th!!! Hapyyyyy birthday Mommy!!!!"

As soon as the wish was posted, followers chimed in the comment section. The birthday girl Sushmita dropped a comment. She wrote, "I love you Shona Maa!!! It's Always been my privilege!!! I thank God for you both!!!"

EX-Rohman wishes Sushmita

Rohman Shawl took to Instagram Stories and posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of Sushmita as he sent warm wishes to the Main Hoon Na actress. For the caption, he simply wrote, 47 followed by a red heart.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHMAN SHAWLRohman Shawl's post

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe. A Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like 'Dastak', 'Biwi No.1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. The actress made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020 and since then she has been consistently wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT.

