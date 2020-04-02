Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev, his TV actress wife Charu Asopa trolled for posting 'intimate' photos

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa trolled for sharing 'intimate' photos on Instagram

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his TV actres wife Charu Asopa had to disable their comment section after getting trolled for posting "private" pictures on Instagram. The couple on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a couple of intimate photos, in which Rajeev can be seen planting a peck on Charu. As soon as they shared the photos, netizens started slamming them for "inappropriate" photos.

Sharing a couple of photos on Instagram, Rajeev captioned it: "In love with quarantined days Ain’t you? #stayhome"

"We are happy being quarantined. #stayhome #staysafe," Charu captioned her post.

Soon users started criticising the duo and asked them not to reveal their bedroom "information" to the public. Asking the couple to "stay decent", some even wrote what if their family members see such pictures. One of the comments read that just because they are husband and wife, they do not get the liberty to reveal their bedroom "information" on social media platforms.

Charu and Rajeev often indulge in PDA. Their Instagram accounts have several loved-up photos of them. For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7 last year.