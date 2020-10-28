Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters seek urgent hearing at Bombay HC, fear getting arrested by CBI

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEMORIESOFSUSH Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters seek urgent hearing at Bombay HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty had filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meenu Singh for forgery and procuring fake medical prescriptions for their late brother. The actress was earlier accused by the family of abetment to suicide and giving poison to the late actor, post which Rhea alleged that Sushant's sisters are the reason behind his deteriorating health. Now, Priyanka and Meetu have sought an urgent hearing at Bombay HC as they fear that they will get arrested by the CBI. Since the case has already been registered against them, they are worried that CBI will arrest them which is why they have requested the HC for an urgent hearing. Also, in their petition, Priyanka and Meetu are also seeking an interim relief that no coercive steps are taken against them.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty has filed an affidavit in the HC on Tuesday opposing Priyanka and Meetu's plea and said the allegations against them are serious. Chakraborty also said since the probe in the case against Rajput's sisters is at a nascent stage, time needs to be given to the investigating agency. In the affidavit filed through her advocate Satish Maneshinde, the actress said a forged and fabricated medical prescription was used to help Rajput procure medicines that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Rajput died merely five days after he obtained the said prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister (Priyanka) and Dr Tarun Kumar," Chakraborty said in her affidavit. It needs to be investigated whether Rajput consumed the medicines prescribed, which may have contributed to his death and/or further deteriorated his mental health, the affidavit said. The petition (of Rajput's sisters) should be dimissed, it said.

On a related note, the CBI is already probing a complaint lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father K K Singh accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his son's suicide. While the AIIMS forensic team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta and CBI has ruled out murder theory, the investigation is till underway.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage