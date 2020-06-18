Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HOUSEOFTAG_OFFICIAL Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga: Family performs Asthi Visarjan in Patna

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14, Sunday. The 34-year-old actor’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression and was even under medication for the same. One of Sushant’s house-helps saw the body and immediately informed the police. While investigating, the police found some medical reports and antidepressants. Pictures of Sushant's father KK Singh and his sisters performing Asthi Visarjan in their hometown Patna have now surfaced across the internet.

On Thursday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Facebook: "Reached my Patna's home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (ashes immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of his family, friends, fans and a few industry colleagues such as Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi to name a few.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee recall good memories of Sushant; Dharmendra talks about depression

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's death nudges Sushmita Sen to talk about mental health: Depression is a reality

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage