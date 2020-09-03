Thursday, September 03, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Showik Chakraborty
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty after his name surfaced during the drug investigation in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ED has interrogated him twice earlier in the money laundering case.

New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2020 7:37 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been interrogating all those present on the day of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and those who have been accused by the actor's family during the last few days. On Wednesday, CBI interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit for over ten hours along with Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and domestic staff Keshav. While CBI hasn't found any proof for murder in the death case, so now it has been investigating the case as a suicide and abetment to suicide.

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. One of the arrested, Zaid, confessed that he knows Rhea's brother Showik and used to deal with him as well. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Showik Chakraborty after his name surfaced during the investigation. ED has interrogated him twice earlier in the money laundering case.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande shares old vacation video with Sushant Singh Rajput, pens heartfelt note

Meanwhile, Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh made big revelations and refuted claims of life insurance of Sushant Singh Rajput that Rhea Chakraborty had alleged that the family is after. He also criticized the role of certain news organizations working to aid the image of Rhea Chakraborty. He said, "His (Sushant's) three sisters met me. On their behalf and also their father, they said that negative campaigns are being run in the media in order to aid the image of an accused."

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy takes a dig at Mahesh Bhatt

He added, "It is being carried in the media that he was bipolar. Our FIR, which was in public domain for long, clearly states that his mental health deteriorated after Rhea entered his life," clarified Singh. He also added that the FIR says whatever treatment she was making Sushant undergo wasn't shared with the family." He further added that the prescription which was shared with the late actor's family, didn't either have the name of the disease or the medicines.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Sep 03, 2020 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Showik Chakraborty

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty after his name surfaced  during investigation of the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Wednesday. One of the arrested, Zaid, confessed that he knows Showik and used to deal with him as well.

  • Sep 03, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals Hollywood Billboard refuses to keep 'Justice for SSR' billboard any longer. She tweeted, "It seems the paid PR has it’s reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR"

  • Sep 03, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    No film, TV show, web series to be made on Sushant's life without family consent: Vikas Singh

    In a press conference on Wednesday, Sushant family lawyer Vikas Singh said that no film, TV serial, or book should be made on Sushant's life without written consent by the family. Furthermore, he denied the ongoing rumours that the late actor had been suffering from anxiety or mental illness. He also spoke about the 2013 case where Sushant had visited a psychiatrist and said that it was just a one-time visit. Later on, Sushant was absolutely fine and, he had no mental sufferings whatsoever.

